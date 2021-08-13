Dark Match Announced For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return

WWE is returning to Madison Square Garden next month for Smackdown, and the dark match main event is set. The New York venue is advertising that John Cena and The Mysterios will face Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The show is being branded as a “Super Smackdown” and also has Bobby Lashley, Edge, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens advertised.