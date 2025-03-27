wrestling / News

Dark Match Results From Before AEW Dynamite Taping

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW held a couple of dark matches before Wednesday’s Dynamite taping. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place:

* Julia Hart def. Robyn Renegade

* Bishop Kaun def. Jay Lethal

