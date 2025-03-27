wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From Before AEW Dynamite Taping
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
AEW held a couple of dark matches before Wednesday’s Dynamite taping. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place:
* Julia Hart def. Robyn Renegade
* Bishop Kaun def. Jay Lethal
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- Kevin Nash Compares Jon Moxley Nails Spot To Another Extreme AEW Moment
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar
- Swerve Strickland Recalls WWE Release, Says a Member of Hit Row Upset Someone In The Back