Dark Match & More Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a dark match after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. PWInsider reports that Jey Uso also beat Finn Balor in a post-show dark match that went about 10 minutes. Jey Uso won with a spear via pinfall after dodging a Coup de Grace.

– Since Atlanta is Cody’s hometown, WWE had a special “Atlanta’s Own” shirt for Cody that was available at the event. There were also exclusive Atlanta-style shirts for Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and “Atlanta 3:16.”