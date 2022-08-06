Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes

– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.

The report notes that Sheamus and Butch were ejected from ringside late into the match after Sheamus handed a shillelagh to Holland. Moss picked up the win via pinfall.

Also, WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley beat Ciampa in a dark main event after the SmackDown broadcast went off the air. Lashley retained his title and pinned Ciampa after hitting him with the Spear. You can see video clips of the dark main event match that were posted on Twitter below.

Ciampa is scheduled to challenge Bobby Lashley for the US title again this Monday on Raw.

Bobby Lashley v Ciampa is the “main event” dark match, they’re saying it’s for the US Title so I’m assuming this is gonna be a practice for their match on Monday #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lai8XnmpYp — theycallmekg (@theycallmekg2) August 6, 2022