Dark Match Result From AEW Dynamite

AEW held a dark match before tonight’s Dynamite taping, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno of the Dark Order defeated Colt Cabana, Brandon Cutler & Matt Sydal before the show.

Uno pinned Cutler to win the match. Cabana, Cutler and Sydal were accompanied to the ring by Dunkson, the Stockton Kings’ mascot, who stayed at ringside for the match and Reynolds and Silver with Cutler’s spray cans afterward.