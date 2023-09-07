wrestling / News

Dark Match Result From AEW Dynamite

September 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

A dark match was held before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Johnny TV defeated Brandon Cutler before the show went on the air.

