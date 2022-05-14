wrestling / News

Dark Match Result From Before WWE Smackdown

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report revealed the results of the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders for the live crowd before the show began airing. The finish came when Angel pinned Erik.

