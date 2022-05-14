wrestling / News
Dark Match Result From Before WWE Smackdown
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
A new report revealed the results of the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders for the live crowd before the show began airing. The finish came when Angel pinned Erik.
You can see our coverage of tonight’s WWE Smackdown here.
Viking Raiders vs Los Lotharios in the dark match before SmackDown. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1bQpnVXLOY
— Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) May 13, 2022
