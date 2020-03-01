wrestling / News

Dark Match Result From Before AEW Revolution (Pics)

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution

Wrestling Inc reports that before tonight’s AEW Revolution kicked off, there was a dark match featuring Britt Baker and Penelope Ford vs. Riho and Yuka Sakazaki. After interference from Sabian, Baker made Riho tap out to the Lockjaw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading