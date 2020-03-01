wrestling / News
Dark Match Result From Before AEW Revolution (Pics)
Wrestling Inc reports that before tonight’s AEW Revolution kicked off, there was a dark match featuring Britt Baker and Penelope Ford vs. Riho and Yuka Sakazaki. After interference from Sabian, Baker made Riho tap out to the Lockjaw.
Penelope Ford & Britt Baker taking on Yuka Sakazaki & Riho. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/kG7seJJfAS
— Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) March 1, 2020
@RealBrittBaker gets the assist from @TheKipSabian against @riho_gtmv at @AEWrestling #Revolution#BrittBaker#Riho#KipSabian#AEWRevolution#C2E2#AEW#AllEliteWrestling#ImWithAEW#AEWDynamite#AEWOnTNT#FiteTV pic.twitter.com/HAouBOuiIZ
— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) March 1, 2020
Britt Baker and Penelope Ford vs. Yuka and Riho for Dark #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/q36TM3c0ja
— Joel Dehnel (@JoelDehnel) March 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz