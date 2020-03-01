Dark Match Result From Before AEW Revolution (Pics)

Wrestling Inc reports that before tonight’s AEW Revolution kicked off, there was a dark match featuring Britt Baker and Penelope Ford vs. Riho and Yuka Sakazaki. After interference from Sabian, Baker made Riho tap out to the Lockjaw.

Penelope Ford & Britt Baker taking on Yuka Sakazaki & Riho. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/kG7seJJfAS — Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) March 1, 2020