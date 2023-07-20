Dark Match Result & Notes From AEW Dynamite

AEW held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Kip Sabian defeated Serpentico before tonight’s show went on the air.

The report also notes that AEW ran commercials for Grand Slam in New York City on September 20th along with Shark Week and AEW Fight Forever. Justin Roberts came out before the show began, promoted Shark Week, and introduced Shark Week mascot Chompy.