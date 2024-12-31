wrestling / News

Dark Match Result From WWE Raw

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

– WWE held a dark match after this week’s WWE Raw, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that a Street Fight took place after the taping with LA Knight, Jey Uso and Rey Mysterio taking on Santos Escobar and New Day.

Knight, Uso, and Mysterio picked up the win in the match.

