wrestling / News
Dark Match Result From WWE Raw
December 30, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE held a dark match after this week’s WWE Raw, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that a Street Fight took place after the taping with LA Knight, Jey Uso and Rey Mysterio taking on Santos Escobar and New Day.
Knight, Uso, and Mysterio picked up the win in the match.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bill Alfonso Recalls Dealing With Alligators On The Road With Roddy Piper
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter