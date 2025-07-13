wrestling / News
Dark Match Result From Today’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Taping
July 12, 2025
PWinsider reports that a dark match took place in Atlanta ahead of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock. In the match, B-Fab and Michin defeated The Secret HERvice, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Michin pinned Fyre with Eat Defeat, when Chelsea Green tried to distract and it backfired.
