wrestling / News

Dark Match Result From Today’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Taping

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

PWinsider reports that a dark match took place in Atlanta ahead of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock. In the match, B-Fab and Michin defeated The Secret HERvice, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Michin pinned Fyre with Eat Defeat, when Chelsea Green tried to distract and it backfired.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading