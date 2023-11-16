wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From Before AEW Dynamite
November 16, 2023 | Posted by
AEW held a few dark matches before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the pre-show matches, per PWInsider:
* Serpentico def. Peter Avalon
* Anna Jay def. Vipress
* Nyla Rose def. Alex Gracia.
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler
