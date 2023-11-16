wrestling / News

Dark Match Results From Before AEW Dynamite

November 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW held a few dark matches before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the pre-show matches, per PWInsider:

* Serpentico def. Peter Avalon

* Anna Jay def. Vipress

* Nyla Rose def. Alex Gracia.

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading