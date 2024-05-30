wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From Before AEW Dynamite
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
AEW held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results for the pre-show matches below, per PWInsider:
* Brandon Cutler def. Evil Uno
* Zak Knight def. Colt Cabana
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes