Dark Match Results From Before AEW Dynamite

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results for the pre-show matches below, per PWInsider:

* Brandon Cutler def. Evil Uno

* Zak Knight def. Colt Cabana

