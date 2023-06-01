wrestling / News

Dark Match Results From AEW Dynamite Taping

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW held two dark matches before tonight’s Dynamite taping. The following matches took place before tonight’s episode, per PWInsider:

* The Jericho Appreciation Society (w/Jake Hager) def. The Dark Order (w/-1).

* Skye Blue def. Christina Von Eerie

