Dark Match Results Before AEW Dynamite
August 2, 2023 | Posted by
AEW held some dark matches before tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:
* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Taya Valkyrie def. Avery Breaux, Dream Girl Ellie, and Kelsey Reagan
* Big Bill & Brian Cage def. Luther & Cameron Stuart
* Lee Moriorty def. Dante Casanova
