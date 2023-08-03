wrestling / News

Dark Match Results Before AEW Dynamite

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW held some dark matches before tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Taya Valkyrie def. Avery Breaux, Dream Girl Ellie, and Kelsey Reagan

* Big Bill & Brian Cage def. Luther & Cameron Stuart

* Lee Moriorty def. Dante Casanova

