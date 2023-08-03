Dark Match Results Before AEW Dynamite

AEW held some dark matches before tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Taya Valkyrie def. Avery Breaux, Dream Girl Ellie, and Kelsey Reagan

* Big Bill & Brian Cage def. Luther & Cameron Stuart

* Lee Moriorty def. Dante Casanova