Dark Match Results Before This Week’s WWE NXT

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a couple of dark matches before this week’s episode of NXT. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Riddick Moss (w/Dorian Mak and Robert Stone) defeated Bronson Reed.

*Kayden Carter defeated Deonna Purrazzo.

