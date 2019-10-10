wrestling / News
Dark Match Results Before This Week’s WWE NXT
October 9, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE held a couple of dark matches before this week’s episode of NXT. The results were, per PWInsider:
*Riddick Moss (w/Dorian Mak and Robert Stone) defeated Bronson Reed.
*Kayden Carter defeated Deonna Purrazzo.
