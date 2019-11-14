wrestling / News

Dark Match Results Before Tonight’s NXT

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of NXT. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the show:

* Dexter Lumis defeated Daniel Vidot.

* Chelsea Green defeated Catalina Garcia. Garcia did not have the mask she wore when she was on Raw.

