Dark Match Results Before Tonight’s NXT
November 13, 2019
– WWE held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of NXT. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the show:
* Dexter Lumis defeated Daniel Vidot.
* Chelsea Green defeated Catalina Garcia. Garcia did not have the mask she wore when she was on Raw.
