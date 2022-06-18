Dark Match Results for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider has some additional dark match notes for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Before the start of the FOX Network broadcast, Aliyah faced Shotzi in a singles match, which saw Aliyah win via pinfall after she dodged Shotzi’s diving senton. As noted, the two women will face each other on next week’s SmackDown in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

In another off-air match last night, The Street Profits beat Los Lotharios. Ford picked up the win after pinning Angel following a Frog Splash.

PWInsider also noted that there weren’t any other dark matches after WWE SmackDown went off the air. You can also check out some live photos of the dark matches from last night’s show that were posted on Twitter below: