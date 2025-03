WWE held an NXT taping last night and two dark matches happened before the show officially began. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Kendall Grey & Brinley Reece def. Lainey Reid & Arianna Grace

* Shiloh Hill cut a promo about WWE LFG, before Anthony Luke interrupted him. The two eventually fought before Hill got the better of it.

* Uriah Conners def. Bronco Nima