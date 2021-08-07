wrestling / News

Dark Match Results From This Week’s Smackdown

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

Two dark matches took place before this week’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following bouts took place for the crowd before the show went live:

* Keith Lee defeated Austin Theory with the Spirit Bomb.

* Dakota Kai pinned Aaliyah.

