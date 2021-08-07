wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From This Week’s Smackdown
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
Two dark matches took place before this week’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following bouts took place for the crowd before the show went live:
* Keith Lee defeated Austin Theory with the Spirit Bomb.
* Dakota Kai pinned Aaliyah.
