Dark Match Results From Tonight’s NXT
– WWE had two matches taking place ahead of tonight’s NXT taping at Full Sail Live. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Jessie Kamea.
Before the next match, Malcolm Bivens interrupted. He called himself the Puff Daddy of NXT and the publicist to the stars. He announced that he will be debuting Bivens Enterprises “soon”.
* Joaquin Wilde defeated Chase Parker.
