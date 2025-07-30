wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From NXT Taping, Plus What Happened After Show Went Off the Air
July 30, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that two matches happened before last night’s taping of WWE NXT at the Performance Center. They include:
* Kali Armstrong def. Arianna Grace
* Hank & Tank def. Drako Knox & Harley. They then celebrated with Jelly Roll in the crowd.
After the show was over, Ethan Page tried to attack Santino but got laid out with with the Cobra.
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Initially Wanted Cody Rhodes to Lose Title to Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber
- CM Punk and Triple H Explain The History of Their Backstage Heat
- Travis Scott & Cody Rhodes Spoke Backstage After WWE Elimination Chamber Slap
- Kevin Owens Apologized To Cody Rhodes After 2025 WWE Royal Rumble