Dark Match Results From NXT Taping, Plus What Happened After Show Went Off the Air

July 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Silver Logo, WWE NXT Tubi Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that two matches happened before last night’s taping of WWE NXT at the Performance Center. They include:

* Kali Armstrong def. Arianna Grace
* Hank & Tank def. Drako Knox & Harley. They then celebrated with Jelly Roll in the crowd.

After the show was over, Ethan Page tried to attack Santino but got laid out with with the Cobra.

