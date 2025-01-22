wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping
January 22, 2025 | Posted by
WWE did not tape anything for LFG prior to last night’s NXT, but there were several dark matches for the live crowd. You can find results for those matches below, via PWInsider:
* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura def. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)
* Saquon Shugars def. Javier Bernal
* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Lainey Reid & Kali Armstrong
