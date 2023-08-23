wrestling / News

Dark Match Results From Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping

August 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE held several dark matches before last night’s NXT taping, as they did not appear to be for NXT Level Up. Vic Joseph and Booker T were at the announce desk but did not appear to be doing commentary. The results can be found below.

* Thea Hail def. Brianna Covington by submission. Cameras recorded Covington hugging friends and family at ringside after the match.

* Tyler Bate def. Jonah Neisenbaum. Neisenbaum hugged friends and family at ringside after the match.

* Axiom def. Joe Coffey.

