Dark Match Results From Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping

PWInsider reports that WWE held several dark matches before last night’s NXT taping, as they did not appear to be for NXT Level Up. Vic Joseph and Booker T were at the announce desk but did not appear to be doing commentary. The results can be found below.

* Thea Hail def. Brianna Covington by submission. Cameras recorded Covington hugging friends and family at ringside after the match.

* Tyler Bate def. Jonah Neisenbaum. Neisenbaum hugged friends and family at ringside after the match.

* Axiom def. Joe Coffey.