Dark Match Results From Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & More Notes

PWInsider has several notes for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, including the result of a dark match that happened before the show began. That match featured the Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under, a match with the Machine Guns won. Other notes include:

* Lilian Garcia is the ring announcer tonight. She also sang the National Anthem before the show’s opening.

* Referees are wearing retro blue shirts, as well as black bow ties.

* WWE is using red, white and blue ropes with old school turnbuckles.

* The lines to get into the Nassau Coliseum were described as “insane.”

* Pyro is back in the ring.

* Joe Tessitore is hosting while Michael Cole is announcing. There’s also word that Pat McAfee is in attendance.

* WWE is doing a special in which they take photos of people in the crowd, allowing you to find yourself tomorrow via QR code.