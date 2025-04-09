wrestling / News
Dark Match and WWE LFG Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for the next episode of WWE LFG last night at the Performance Center, as well as a dark match. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
Dark Match:
* Wendy Choo def. Kendal Grey
LFG:
* BJ Ray cut a promo and was interrupted by Elijah Holyfield. This ended in a brawl that Elijah won.
* Harlem Lewis def. Chris Island
