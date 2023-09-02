wrestling / News
Dark Match From This Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 1, 2023 | Posted by
WWE had a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Kit Wilson before tonight’s show went on the air.
