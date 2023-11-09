wrestling / News

Dark Matches Before AEW Dynamite

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

AEW held some dark matches before Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Portland, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWINsider:

* Nick Wayne def. Carl Randers

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Peter Avalon

* The Butcher & The Blade def. Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler

