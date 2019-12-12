WWE News: Dark Matches Before Last Night’s NXT, WWE Shows Get Top Ten In Niesen Social Media Rankings, Triple H On Angel Garza’s Engagement

– Before last night’s episode of NXT, there were two dark matches for the live crowd. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeated Austin Theory, while Shane Thorne defeated Sean Maluta.

– In Nielsen’s latest social media rankings, RAW was #2, Smackdown was #3 and NXT was #6.

– It was reported yesterday that after winning the NXT Crusierweight title, Angel Garza then proposed in the ring to his girlfriend. Triple H wrote about the engagement on Twitter.