wrestling / News
Dark Matches Before Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
AEW held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before Dynamite went live:
* Taya Valkyrie def. Ava Flawless
* Kip Sabian def. Jason Gieger
