wrestling / News

Dark Matches Before Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

July 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before Dynamite went live:

* Taya Valkyrie def. Ava Flawless

* Kip Sabian def. Jason Gieger

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading