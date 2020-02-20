wrestling / News
Dark Matches Before Tonight’s NXT
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of NXT at Full Sail University. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro def. Deonna Purazzo and Taynara.
* Damien Priest def. Cameron Grimes.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW