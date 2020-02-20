wrestling / News

Dark Matches Before Tonight’s NXT

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo

WWE held a couple of dark matches before tonight’s episode of NXT at Full Sail University. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro def. Deonna Purazzo and Taynara.

* Damien Priest def. Cameron Grimes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading