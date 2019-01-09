Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Matches From Last Night’s Smackdown Include NXT Call-Ups, Becky Lynch Calls Out Asuka, Andrade Almas Talks About The Royal Rumble

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– NXT alumni Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) worked a dark match at the Smackdown tapings in Jacksonville, beating Primo and Epico Colon. They are set to make their official main roster debut soon, although it’s unknown if they will be on Smackdown.

The other dark match was a main event between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. Bryan retained the WWE title but lost the match by disqualification after hitting Styles with a low blow. After the match was over, AJ hit one of his own, then followed that up with a Phenomenal Forearm and a Styles Clash.

– After her win on last night’s episode of Smackdown, Becky Lynch went to Twitter to call out Asuka ahead of the Royal Rumble:

– After last night’s episode of Smackdown, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega spoke about Almas’ win over Rey Mysterio and this year’s Royal Rumble.

