Dark Matches Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 13, 2023 | Posted by
AEW held a couple of dark matches before Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the results from before the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Johnny TV & Aaron Solo def. Brandon Cutler & Colt Cabana
* Skye Blue def. Marina Shafir
