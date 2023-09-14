wrestling / News

Dark Matches Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW held a couple of dark matches before Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the results from before the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Johnny TV & Aaron Solo def. Brandon Cutler & Colt Cabana

* Skye Blue def. Marina Shafir

