Dark Order Celebrates With Hangman Page & More On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite features fallout from AEW Revolution with Hangman Page and the Dark Order, plus more. You can check out the video below, along with a recap:

* The episode stars with Matt Jackson unboxing a shipment of skateboards, noting that he’s picked up a new hobby. He’s surprised when he realizes it’s just the decks and not the wheels and trucks. But they did get a ton of socks, so there is that.

TITLE CARD

* Ahead of last week’s Dynamite, the Bucks and Brandon Cutler make their way to the show and sign autographs for fans.

* We then cut to the Good Brothers, who are concerned about the amount of unwarranted heat they have. Gallows says it’s what happens when you’re friends with the EVPs. Cutler walks up walking stiffly, and says that he needs to talk to them about something that he can’t talk to with the Young Bucks because they’re the penis experts. He shows off an erection that he can’t get rid of, which Anderson calls a “Natural 20” to display his D&D knowledge. Anderson tells Gallows to confess, and Gallows says he dosed Cutler with boner pills. They give him some tips and promise they’ll help him, and they do a “come for the boys” shout before heading off.

* Ryzin and Vickie Guerrero are backstage when Nyla Rose walks in. She says she has more donations and it’s going great, but she’s tired and they need a better strategy. After an extended montage, they can’t think of anything until Ryzin finally comes up with the idea of selling “Church Merch.” Nyla whispers an idea and they all laugh maniacally, saying there’s nothing wrong with stealing from the rich

* We get some footage backstage from Dynamite of Shaq getting ready for his match and coming out, as well as Paul Wight backstage reaction.

* Matt Jackson is at home with his son playing with him using Young Bucks action figures and showing him how things will go on Dynamite, which is what actually ends up happening on the show.

* The Good Brothers and Cutler are at the hospital with Cutler asleep when the Bucks show up and thank them for their help, though they question why the tables were needed. Gallows says people love seeing them jump off things through tables and say that’s how they release. The Bucks point out that the Brothers are having to apologize weekly, but Gallows point out that they looked so cool. The Bucks leave and they talk about Cutler’s still-raging erection, which is covered by the Impact World Tag Team Title belt. Gallows does a Vince McMahon impression as it cuts away.

* At Revolution, the Bucks are signing posters and Matt says that she went down to the lobby in the hotel and felt like there was a lot of buzz. Nick says he feels good about it. Matt says this is the biggest crowd since the pandemic with 1,400 people and is hoping for an MOTYC.

* We get clips from Revolution, after which the Dark Order are backstage at the show. Silver points out that they lost despite having three chances in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale and make fun of each other until Hangman shows up, a little tipsy. They ask how much Page won by beating Matt Hardy, and he says it was a six figure amount. The Dark Order says they bought him a bunch of stuff including 16 barrels of whiskey, charging it to Page’s account. Page says he told AEW to just give all the money away beyond a new lawnmower, and he now needs to make a quick call. Once Page heads off, they talk about how they were going to ask Hangman to pay for Anna Jay’s shoulder surgery because she can’t be replaced in the group. Just then, Maki Itoh shows up and says, “Surprise, motherf**kas” which pops the group.

* Finally, Private Party makes their way to Matt’s room after the show and knock. Matt answers and they tell him not to worry about it because they’ll make way more. Matt Hots up a grape and eats it, and they say he’s better than this. He shuts the door on them, and they walk off as we fade out.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.