wrestling / News

Various News: Dark Order Gets 8-Bit Remix of Theme, New ICW No Holds Barred Match

December 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dark Order

– The Dark Order’s theme song has been remixed for an 8-Bit feel, with more AEW 8-Bit themes on the way. AEW posted to Twitter to reveal the theme and that a full 8-Bit album will be coming early next year:

“Our 8-Bit Mayhem Series continues with our latest 8-Bit remix of “Join Us” (Dark Order AEW Theme). Listen NOW and keep an [eye] out for a full-length 8-Bit Mayhem Album dropping in early 2021!!”

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Nolan Edward vs. Brandon Kirk will take place on their Vol. 9 show, which goes down on January 9th:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, ICW No Holds Barred, The Dark Order, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading