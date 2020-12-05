Various News: Dark Order Gets 8-Bit Remix of Theme, New ICW No Holds Barred Match

– The Dark Order’s theme song has been remixed for an 8-Bit feel, with more AEW 8-Bit themes on the way. AEW posted to Twitter to reveal the theme and that a full 8-Bit album will be coming early next year:

Our 8-Bit Mayhem Series continues with our latest 8-Bit remix of "Join Us" (Dark Order AEW Theme). Listen NOW and keep an 👁️🖐️ out for a full-length 8-Bit Mayhem Album dropping in early 2021!! #JoinDarkOrder

👉 https://t.co/3nviPeozoL pic.twitter.com/hpP8RzbGwU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2020

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Nolan Edward vs. Brandon Kirk will take place on their Vol. 9 show, which goes down on January 9th: