wrestling / News

AEW News: New Dark Order Promo Takes Aim at AEW’s Tag Teams, New Shirts For Sale

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dark Order AEW

– The Dark Order has arrived in AEW, and they have some nefarious plans for the tag team division. You can see the video below from the team (formerly the Super Smash Bros.), who cut a promo promising to remind the world why they should be feared:

– The company also announced four new T-shirts for sale featuring Allie, Best Friends, Joey Janela and Kip Sabian:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, The Dark Order, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading