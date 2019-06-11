wrestling / News
AEW News: New Dark Order Promo Takes Aim at AEW’s Tag Teams, New Shirts For Sale
– The Dark Order has arrived in AEW, and they have some nefarious plans for the tag team division. You can see the video below from the team (formerly the Super Smash Bros.), who cut a promo promising to remind the world why they should be feared:
#TheDarkOrder have their sights set on #AEW's tag team division #AEW @stu_dos @eviluno pic.twitter.com/EgYiGkxOxB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2019
– The company also announced four new T-shirts for sale featuring Allie, Best Friends, Joey Janela and Kip Sabian:
Four awesome new #AEW t-shirts featuring: @AllieImpact, @SexyChuckieT, @trentylocks, @JANELABABY & @TheKipSabian are available now @PWTees https://t.co/T5HwYBH2go
*#BestFriends T-shirt created by: @johnfmalta pic.twitter.com/dVPFm2loM7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2019
