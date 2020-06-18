Dark Order Tries to Recruit Anna Jay, Colt Cabana (Pic, Video)

The Dark Order is continuing their recruitment drive in AEW, trying to bring Anna Jay and Colt Cabana into the fold on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Brodie Lee and the Dark Order came out after Jay’s loss to Abadon on Dynamite and hlped her to the back, while Evil Uno and Grayson handed an envelope to Colt Cabana at ringside.

Jay wrote on Twitter after the show, “Thanks for the hand.” Meanwhile, AEW posted video of Cabana addressing his status with the stable, acknowledging that he talked to Brodie Lee last week but adding that he also talked to Trent, Sonny Kiss, and Luchasaurus, saying, “What we do as wrestlers, we talk, so there’s a lot of people jumping to conclusion. It does not mean I’m in The Dark Order.”

Cabana did accept an offer to tag with Lee against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss on next week’s show.

Thanks for the hand. pic.twitter.com/JNCjLPZbEq — Anna Jay (@annajay___) June 18, 2020