Update on Why Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark Didn’t Air After Dino Bravo Episode, Plans For After Dark Going Forward

– PWInsider reports that VICE TV will air the Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark with Chris Getard episode focusing on the Dino Bravo episode on April 28th at 9:30PM ET after the “extended” edition of the Bravo episode airs on VICE TV. The After Dark episode will feature guests Jimmy Hart, Jacques Rougeau, and Fred “Tugboat” Ottman. Going forward, VICE TV will air the After Dark episodes after “extended” versions of episodes.

Brian Blair, Ricky Morton, and Dutch Mantel are all set to appear on the May 5th edition of After Dark to discuss the David Schultz episode following the extended edition of that episode airing.