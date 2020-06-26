wrestling / News

Dark Side of the Ring Announces Nancy Benoit Shirts For Pro Wrestling Tees

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nancy Benoit Woman

The official Twitter account for VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring has announced that wrestling fans can now purchase shirts for Woman (Nancy Benoit) at ProWrestlingTees.com. According to the post, these are the first official shirts for Woman in over twenty years. Nancy was the focus of the season two premiere of the series, which looked at the murder of her and her son Daniel by Chris Benoit in 2007.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Nancy Benoit, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading