wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Announces Nancy Benoit Shirts For Pro Wrestling Tees
June 26, 2020 | Posted by
The official Twitter account for VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring has announced that wrestling fans can now purchase shirts for Woman (Nancy Benoit) at ProWrestlingTees.com. According to the post, these are the first official shirts for Woman in over twenty years. Nancy was the focus of the season two premiere of the series, which looked at the murder of her and her son Daniel by Chris Benoit in 2007.
Together with the Toffoloni family and @PWTees, we are honored to announce the first official Woman shirts in over 20 years: https://t.co/Yhg3fQ2lkj pic.twitter.com/dpxhVendkM
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Which WWE Wrestler He Thinks Inspired Donald Trump to Wear MAGA Hats During 2016 Campaign
- More Backstage Details on Timeline for Positive COVID-19 Test Results in WWE, Procedures for Tomorrow’s TV Tapings
- WWE EVP Says Vince McMahon Believes They Have A Social Responsibility To Put Fans First
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette