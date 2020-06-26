Dark Side of the Ring Announces Nancy Benoit Shirts For Pro Wrestling Tees

The official Twitter account for VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring has announced that wrestling fans can now purchase shirts for Woman (Nancy Benoit) at ProWrestlingTees.com. According to the post, these are the first official shirts for Woman in over twenty years. Nancy was the focus of the season two premiere of the series, which looked at the murder of her and her son Daniel by Chris Benoit in 2007.

Together with the Toffoloni family and @PWTees, we are honored to announce the first official Woman shirts in over 20 years: https://t.co/Yhg3fQ2lkj pic.twitter.com/dpxhVendkM — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 26, 2020