WWE News: Dark Side of the Ring Bonus Clip Recalls Sherri Slapping Miss Elizabeth, WWE Now on Ruby Riott’s Surgery
May 23, 2019
– VICELAND has released a bonus clip from Dark Side of the Ring with Bruce Prichard telling the story of Sherri slapping Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage’s reaction to the angle. You can see the clip below, in which Prichard recalls Savage being adamantly against it at first until Vince McMahon convinced him. Prichard notes that Sherri didn’t want to do it either, until Savage and McMahon both talked her into it:
– The latest WWE Now episode is online, looking at Ruby Riott’s shoulder surgery. The WWE star underwent surgery to fix a bilateral injury to her right shoulder, with an indentical surgery planned for her left shoulder.
