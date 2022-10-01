Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Confirms Show Will Continue

The arrival of VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories hasn’t killed Dark Side of the Ring, as Evan Husney says the latter show will continue. Husney, who is the co-creator of Dark Side of the Ring, recently appeared on Talk is Jericho to promite Tales From the Territories and confirmed that talks are underway for a fourth season of Dark Side

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Husney said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s really interesting because when we decided to do Tales From The Territories, like I said, it was in the making since 2019. We finally got the opportunity to do it, and obviously when Vice picked it up it was like, okay, this is gonna occupy that space after season three to really focus on this, to produce it, to get it off the ground, kind of establish what it is, so it can kind of live on its own eventually. We had no intention of stopping doing Dark Side.”

He added of the fourth season, “It’s in talks right now. Everyone’s gonna hear something real soon. We’re just kind of getting that machine going real soon. So, stay tuned, but yeah, definitely not going anywhere for sure. It’s definitely here to stay.”

The third season premiered in May of 2021 and ran through October. Husney co-created the show with Jason Eisener.