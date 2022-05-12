wrestling / News
Dark Side Of The Ring Comments on MJF’s Video On AEW Dynamite
MJF had a Dark Side Of The Ring-like video on AEW Dynamite, and the VICE TV series took to social media to react. During the contract signing segment on tonight’s show, MJF aired a segment narrated by Chris Jericho which recapped Wardlow’s feud with MJF in a spoof of the series.
After the segment, Dark Side of the Ring posted to their Twitter account, jokingly referring to it as “The first look at Season 4”:
The first look at Season 4 is finally here. https://t.co/aCqV5Q7RQl
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 12, 2022
