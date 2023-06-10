Dark Side of the Ring Composer Praises Work Of Jim Johnston

In an interview with Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Dark Side of the Ring composer Andrew Gordon MacPherson praised the work of former WWE composer Jim Johnston. He credited Johnston with making him understand how important music is to wrestling.

MacPherson said: “I got to hand it to Jim Johnston because it’s also one of the first places where I saw the power of music and the power of a character having a theme song. The power of the theme song erupting before you — even before the character’s even on camera — and what that signals to you when you are familiar with that theme and how that excitement can well up before you had even seen Bret “The Hitman” Hart come down the aisle … So it’s been really fun, kind of, because other than Jim Johnston, I don’t know how many people have made as much wrestling-related music as I have at this point.“