Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Season 3B Sneak Peek Full Video Released
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
– The full episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential offering an early look at Season 3B is now available. In the 44-minute special, show narrator Chris Jericho sits down with creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney for breakdown of the first half of the season, along with an inside look at the upcoming episodes You can check out the full video below.
Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring returns on Thursday, Sept. 16 on VICE TV at 9:00 pm. The new season kicks off with “The Plane Ride From Hell” episode, documenting WWE’s infamous plane ride from May 2002.
