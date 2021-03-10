Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential TV Debut Draws 79,000 Viewers

– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s debut of the Dark Side of the Ring spinoff, VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, brought in an overnight audience of 79,000 viewers. The debut episode revisited the Gino Hernandez episode and featured a discussion led by Conrad Thompson.

In the P18-49 key demo, the show drew a 0.03 rating. Season 3 of the main hit show is currently in the works for VICE TV. It is the highest-rated program in VICE TV history.