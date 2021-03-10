wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential TV Debut Draws 79,000 Viewers
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s debut of the Dark Side of the Ring spinoff, VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, brought in an overnight audience of 79,000 viewers. The debut episode revisited the Gino Hernandez episode and featured a discussion led by Conrad Thompson.
In the P18-49 key demo, the show drew a 0.03 rating. Season 3 of the main hit show is currently in the works for VICE TV. It is the highest-rated program in VICE TV history.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction
- Maria Kanellis On Reaction To Her WWE Storyline With Mike Bennett, What She Wants For Future Of Women’s Wrestling
- Full Details On AEW & Impact Title vs. Title Bout For Impact Rebellion
- Booker T On His Reaction To AEW Revolution Explosion, AEW Blaming It On Kenny Omega In Storyline