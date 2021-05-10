Dark Side of the Ring Creators Discuss Possibly Working With MLW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener spoke about the possibility of working with MLW in the future. Here are highlights:

Husney on MLW’s new partnership with VICE: “Court Bauer, he’s awesome. I’ve talked to him many times about this. He had reached out to me, I think, when season two was airing. He reached out to me and and sort of had the idea of ‘wrestling is getting big on this network. What do you think?’ And obviously, because we did the Von Erich story, I knew Ross and Marshall Von Erich from the episode, and them being such a huge part of MLW, I thought it was a cool idea because Vice, the way the network launched originally to where what it’s kind of evolved into, it seems like now Vice TV, as a network, is open to a lot more different types of storytelling. And obviously, they’ve really caught an audience with wrestling through the show. And it’s kind of like, why not? And if there is a way to innovate with MLW and to do something different, hey, if they want us to maybe look at some different lighting tweaks or camera tweaks, we can kind of bring a more cinematic lens to wrestling because that for me, as a whole, is the thing that makes wrestling really hard for me to watch today because I think the in-ring talent is great. I think there’s a lot of awesome talent across the board. I mean, go watch a WALTER match and get back to me, but I think the thing that I would love to do with the wrestling business in it of itself is just give a reboot to that lighting and the way wrestling matches are shot. I think there’s a lot of room there to do something new, and that would be fun if we were able to collab on something.”

Eisener on the presentation of wrestling: “That’s something Evan and I, as wrestling fans, we’ve always talked about, especially the aesthetics of wrestling. Like Evan, I have a hard time watching a lot of it today just because you turn on wrestling and so much of it is telegraphed through the camera operators movements. They’re just trying to heighten every single thing that’s done, and it’s like, ‘Come on!’”

Husney on possibly working with MLW: “We’ve talked about it. It’s funny because I’ve talked to him about FMW, and I’ve been like, ‘Yeah man, we got the smoke, and the fog and the da da da.’ I have mentioned it a few times to him. I don’t know if he thinks I’m totally out of my mind or if he thinks that it would be cool. But hey, I think obviously being on the same network, there’s got to be some possibility of collaboration. If my schedule frees up, we can do a Halloween themed PPV.”