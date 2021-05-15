wrestling / News

Dark Side of the Ring Creators, Mick Foley, RVD, Bully Ray, More, Comment on Passing of New Jack

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Jack

As reported earlier, former ECW legend and professional wrestler, New Jack (nee Jerome Young), tragically passed away yesterday at age 58 due to a reported heart attack. A number of veterans and peers from across the industry have also shared their reactions to the news, including other ECW veterans such as WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Rob Van Dam, Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray), and more.

Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener also commented on the news. An episode of their docuseries featured New Jack during the show’s second season. Eisener, who directed “The Life and Crimes of New Jack,” stated on Jerome Young, “New Jack understood that wrestling fans celebrate their legends more than any other sport or art form. Heartbroken he’s gone. Now we’ll all pass down his legend to future generations.”

Writer and producer Evan Husney stated, “Shocked, speechless and sad. Interviewing New Jack and making his episode is an experience I’ll never ever forget and will always stay with me. Thinking about his family, friends and fans.”

Mick Foley wrote on his own Twitter account, “RIP NEW JACK. Such an intense performer and a riveting interview. He made it very easy to believe. #RIPNewJack”

Other wrestlers and talents who released statements include Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Corey Graves, Kalisto, and more. You can view their tributes and comments on the late wrestler below:

