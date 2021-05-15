Dark Side of the Ring Creators, Mick Foley, RVD, Bully Ray, More, Comment on Passing of New Jack

– As reported earlier, former ECW legend and professional wrestler, New Jack (nee Jerome Young), tragically passed away yesterday at age 58 due to a reported heart attack. A number of veterans and peers from across the industry have also shared their reactions to the news, including other ECW veterans such as WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Rob Van Dam, Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray), and more.

Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener also commented on the news. An episode of their docuseries featured New Jack during the show’s second season. Eisener, who directed “The Life and Crimes of New Jack,” stated on Jerome Young, “New Jack understood that wrestling fans celebrate their legends more than any other sport or art form. Heartbroken he’s gone. Now we’ll all pass down his legend to future generations.”

Writer and producer Evan Husney stated, “Shocked, speechless and sad. Interviewing New Jack and making his episode is an experience I’ll never ever forget and will always stay with me. Thinking about his family, friends and fans.”

Mick Foley wrote on his own Twitter account, “RIP NEW JACK. Such an intense performer and a riveting interview. He made it very easy to believe. #RIPNewJack”

Other wrestlers and talents who released statements include Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Corey Graves, Kalisto, and more. You can view their tributes and comments on the late wrestler below:

RIP NEW JACK Such an intense performer and a riveting interview. He made it very easy to believe.#RIPNewJack pic.twitter.com/QZ899ShRql — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 15, 2021

I’m sad to report that I just learned New Jack is no longer with us. RIP — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 15, 2021

🎶As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death

I take a look at my life, and realize there's nothin' left

'Cause I've been blastin' and laughin' so long

That even my momma thinks that my mind is gone🎶 RIP Jack … 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/L2c367B003 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 15, 2021

Absolutely GUTTED. You were a friend. You were a brother. You were a true outlaw. You looked out for me. You protected me. I love you Jerome. Rest In Peace New Jack! Thanks for being real with me…. pic.twitter.com/TRJ1Jn5Z5h — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 15, 2021

Rest In Peace New Jack…

August 29, 1998.

ECW HARDCORE TV EPISODE 281

NOVA, @THETOMMYDREAMER and I saluting @theOnlyNewJack who is next to the hard camera on crutches. pic.twitter.com/LGJtj1MZpF — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 15, 2021

Shocked, speechless and sad. Interviewing New Jack and making his episode is an experience I’ll never ever forget and will always stay with me. Thinking about his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/RfM1z2dHiQ — Evan Husney (@evanhusney) May 15, 2021

Heart broken by the news and it’s hard to find words. I spoke to Jack just the other day. Love to his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/2zxBIvvi2B — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) May 15, 2021

New Jack understood that wrestling fans celebrate their legends more than any other sport or art form. Heartbroken he’s gone. Now we’ll all pass down his legend to future generations. pic.twitter.com/fhFIGWKI0d — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) May 15, 2021

RIP NEW JACK 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AJJdlFAPVP — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) May 15, 2021

Rest In Peace New Jack. Our interactions were few, but certainly memorable. One of a kind. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 15, 2021

I’ve shared a few locker rooms with New Jack. He was always so cool and respectful to me. You have no idea how grateful I was for that!! Truly saddened to hear of his passing. Sending his family, friends, all his loved ones so much of my prayers, love, & strength. #RIPNewJack — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 15, 2021

You never forget someone who made you laugh so incredibly hard, for so long, that your face literally hurt the NEXT day. Jack was that dude.#RIPNewJack — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) May 15, 2021