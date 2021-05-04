wrestling / News
Dark Side Of The Ring Marathon Set For Thursday Before Season Premiere
May 3, 2021 | Posted by
Vice TV will air a Dark Side Of The Ring marathon ahead of the season three premiere on Thursday. The following schedule is set for the marathon, which runs ahead of the 90 minute episode on Brian Pillman at 9:30 PM ET:
* 8:30 AM: New Jack
* 10:00 AM: Road Warriors
* 11:30 AM: Gino Hernandez
* 1:00 PM: Montreal Screwjob
* 2:30 PM: The Von Erichs.
* 3:30 PM: Owen Hart
* 4:30 PM: Dino Bravo
* 5:30 PM: David Schultz
* 6:30 PM: The Brawl for All
* 7:30 PM: Chris Benoit Part One
* 8:30 PM: Chris Benoit Part Two
