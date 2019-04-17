Dark Side of the Ring’s Montreal Screwjob Episode Airing Tonight

– VICELAND has issued a press release promoting tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring episode looking at the Montreal Screwjob. The episode airs at 10 PM tonight on the cable channel and features Bret Hart, Jim Cornette, Bruce Prichard, Vince Russo, Scott Hall and more discussing the infamous Survivor Series 1997 Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels match.

VICELAND TO PREMIERE SIX EPISODE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING DOCU-SERIES: “DARK SIDE OF THE RING” PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 @ 9PM

SERIES EXPLORES THE SECRET HISTORIES OF SOME OF WRESTLING’S BIGGEST NAMES INCLUDING RANDY “MACHO MAN” SAVAGE, BRET HART, BRUISER BRODY, AND THE FABULOUS MOOLAH

VICELAND will premiere a new docu-series set in the world of professional wrestling — DARK SIDE OF THE RING — on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 PM ET.

The six-episode series will examine the collision of fantasy and reality in the singular universe of professional wrestling — the only sport whose stars’ larger-than-life characters exist in and often out of the ring, telling some of the dark and untold stories around some of the sport’s all-time greats — stories that obsess hardcore wrestling fans and will compel new viewers alike.

From backstage controversies to mysterious deaths and unsolved homicides, this series explores the darkest stories from the golden age of professional wrestling – with each episode centered on a professional wrestling icon, including the tragic love story of Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” which stripped Bret Hart of his title, the locker room altercation that led to the death of Bruiser Brody, as well as the dark history of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, the controversial death of “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez and a look at the intense allegations against legendary female star The Fabulous Moolah.

Guiding viewers through the stories is narrator Dutch Mantel, a leading authority on the sport and a retired manager, booker and wrestler with over 40 years in the game.