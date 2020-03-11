Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show

Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the new season and talked about the Chris Benoit episode that is the season premiere. The show returns on March 24th with a two-hour episode on the Benoit murder-suicide, and Husney discussed how Chavo Guerrero’s involvement was instrumental to how the episode was made as well as how they wanted to do something more than what most pieces talking about the incident accomplished. Highlights are below:

On Chris Jericho narrating the new season: “Yeah, Chris is — we actually met doing that [Chris Benoit] episode, doing the interview for that episode. And then he actually came on board for the narrator for the full season. So he’s narrating all the other episodes of season two. Which is amazing.”

On Chavo Guerrero’s role in getting the episode made: “The process of the Chris Benoit episode coming together really started with Chavo Guerrero Jr. I mean, it wouldn’t have happened without him. And I actually met him last year when we were doing season one, well before the show even came out. And we just kind of developed this relationship over the course of a year. And it was really him that kind of got us the access to a lot of the friends and family to be able to tell the story.”

On their approach to the Benoit episode: “For us, the most important thing was to not do an expose on the story and to not sensationalize the story as it had been so often over the course of the last 13 years or whatever it’s been. And we just really wanted to make it about the people that are still here, and what they have been going through in processing this story. And so that was kind of the approach that we took with it. And yeah, I think it’s one of the more proud moments I think [that] all of us here who work on the show have. Because it really does feel like when you watch it, it really feels like you’re on the inside, this is the inner circle of this story. And everyone came together to support each other to tell this story. So that it really has a very powerful feeling in that way, where I don’t think anyone’s probably experienced this story in that way. So it’s kind of unique in that way.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.